Ronnie O’Sullivan said he played on in frame four of his Scottish Open final against Mark Selby as he wanted to get some practice.

The fourth frame of their Home Nations final saw the pair bizarrely playing on with just the black left on the table despite Selby holding a 51-point advantage. It was left to the referee to step in to bring proceedings to a halt.

"Mark was carrying on and I don’t’ want players to concede because I want to play on every ball,” said O’Sullivan when asked after the match.

I would have to travel to Leicester to play Mark and get a bit of practice, so I just wanted to get the most out of it. But the referee said you are not allowed. You learn a new rule every day.

Selby would go on to win the final in convincing fashion, sealing a 9-3 victory to defend the Stephen Hendry trophy he won last year.

