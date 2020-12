Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 – ‘Selby is still to be beaten at the Scottish Open!’ – Mark Selby defends title

Mark Selby capitalised on an error by Ronnie O’Sullivan in the 12th frame of their Scottish Open final to win the Stephen Hendry Trophy for the second season in succession courtesy of a 9-3 win.

