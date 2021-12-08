Noppon Saengkham produced a “calamitous” shot during his Scottish Open match with John Higgins in Llandudno.

The Thai player had looked set to get the better of the four-time world champion as he fashioned an advantage in a hard-fought first frame. However, having been presented with a frame-winning opportunity, Noppon contrived to pot the black as he looked to play the pink safe.

Ad

“Calamitous! What a way to lose the frame after investing so much in it,” exclaimed Phil Studd on commentary.

Scottish Open ‘Calamitous!’ – Noppon loses frame after ‘terrible’ error 25 MINUTES AGO

The error meant that Higgins would have to drop both the pink and the black to seal the frame.

“It was a terrible shot, wasn’t it?” added Neal Foulds alongside Studd.

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Grand Prix World Grand Prix snooker 2021 - How to watch the event, who has qualified 4 HOURS AGO