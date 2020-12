Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Mark Selby: Every time Ronnie O'Sullivan misses, it's the tip's fault

Defending Scottish Open champion Mark Selby has spoken about Ronnie O'Sullivan’s tip problems before the pair will meet on Sunday to contest the 2020 edition of the event. Both of them reached the final with wins in their respective semi-final matches on Sunday.

