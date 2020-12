Snooker

Scottish Open snooker 2020 - Mark Selby: I always fancy the job against Ronnie O’Sullivan

Mark Selby told Andy Goldstein and Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio that he always fancies himself when he takes on Ronnie O’Sullivan. The defending champion beat the six-time world champion 9-3 in their Scottish Open final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

