LIVE

Billy Joe Castle - Ashley Carty

Scottish Open - 9 December 2019

Scottish Open – Follow the Snooker match between Billy Joe Castle and Ashley Carty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 9 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Billy Joe Castle vs Ashley Carty. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.