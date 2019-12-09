LIVE

Ding Junhui - Michael White

Scottish Open - 9 December 2019

Scottish Open – Follow the Snooker match between Junhui Ding and Michael White live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 9 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Junhui Ding vs Michael White. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.