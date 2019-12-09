09/12/19
J. DingJunhui Ding
Starting from
10:00
M. WhiteMichael White
Scottish Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Ding Junhui - Michael White
Scottish Open - 9 December 2019

Scottish Open – Follow the Snooker match between Junhui Ding and Michael White live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 9 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Junhui Ding vs Michael White. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment