LIVE

James Wattana - Judd Trump

Scottish Open - 12 December 2019

Scottish Open – Follow the Snooker match between James Wattana and Judd Trump live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 12 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for James Wattana vs Judd Trump. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.