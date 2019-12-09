09/12/19
L. BrecelLuca Brecel
Starting from
19:00
M. GouldMartin Gould
Scottish Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Luca Brecel - Martin Gould
Scottish Open - 9 December 2019

Scottish Open – Follow the Snooker match between Luca Brecel and Martin Gould live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 9 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Luca Brecel vs Martin Gould. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment