LIVE

Mark Allen - Jack Lisowski

Scottish Open - 14 December 2019

Scottish Open – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Allen and Jack Lisowski live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Allen vs Jack Lisowski. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.