SUNDAY'S ACTION

22.05 - Selby triumphs at last!

Mark Selby is the English Open champion and now the Scottish Open champion!

What a performance from 'The Jester', and Jack Lisowski has been superb too.

21.51 - Lisowski pegs him back

Yet again, Selby finds a way of not quite closing this match out and he lets Lisowski in for a crucial break and he narrows the deficit once more.

There are just two frames in it, but Selby only needs one more!

21.28 - Selby striding ahead

From the turgid frame before the interval to smooth-flowing snooker after it.

Selby powers into a commanding lead of 64 and he's cruising now.

21.00 - Selby finally takes it!

After one of the longest, most excrutiating frames in the tournament, Selby finally wins it to move to within two frames of taking the Scottish Open title.

Does Lisowski have a comeback left in him?

20.20 - SAFETY BATTLE

With the deficit back down to a single frame, Lisowski is now locked in a safety battle with Selby, who holds a very slender lead in this match.

19.50 - RERACK NO 2

After a pantomime staring match between the two players, we will try Frame 11 again. Second time in this match that we've had to rerack.

19.45 - Lisowski 4-6 Selby

A fascinating little frame in which both men show their safety skills. First Selby comes within one miss of conceding the frame, only to find a miraculous pot, from which he lays the nastiest of snookers behind the green.

Somehow Lisowski escapes and ends up in among the balls - only to miss a simple red into the middle! Selby pounces and that is his two-frame lead restored.

19.15 - Lisowski 4-5 Selby

Now that is how to start a session when you're two back. Lisowski manufactures a fine century break to put the squeeze on.

Turning into a classic, this is!

19.05 - An early error

An uncharacteristic safety error from Mark Selby and Lisowski is in among the balls...

18.45 - Here we go again

So - can Jack Lisowski turn things around and topple Mark Selby? The Stephen Henry Trophy awaits the winner, and they will be back in the arena shortly.

In the meantime, have a little reminisce with a certain Ronnie O'Sullivan...

16.00 - Selby leads Lisowski 5-3 ahead of evening session

It's three frames on the bounce for Selby and after a lengthy safety battle as Lisowski tries to scrappily hang onto the eighth, the 'Jester from Leicester' takes a two-frame advantage into the evening.

Who will come out on top? Come back at 7pm to find out.

15.30 - Lisowski 3-4 Selby

The three-time world champion leads for the first time courtesy of a missed red by Lisowski and a 60 break from Selby, followed by a telling snooker.

15.00 - Lisowski 3-3 Selby

Lisowski is punished this time, missing this long blue into the right corner and Selby makes 117 to level the match once again. Just two frames left this afternoon in this fascinating clash.

14.40 - Lisowski 3-2 Selby

I'm not a body language expert but Lisowski definitely looks nervous. For all the nerves though, he is playing well and when Selby fails to punish one error, he does not give him a second chance. Two breaks seal the frame and he retakes the lead.

14.30 - RERACK

Selby has a long think about it, a little chat with Lisowski and the referee, and it's a rerack. The referee, in fairness, did suggest that pretty quickly, so well done all round.

14:05 - Lisowski 2-2 Selby

All that and we're all square again. Selby makes 75 and levels up the match. Both men have settled rather well though.

13.50 - Lisowski 2-1 Selby

You know how they say luck evens itself out? In this case, it has done so in the very next frame. Lisowski, who is potting everything at the moment, goes into the pack off the blue and knocks a red straight in.

Selby takes advantage, showing no rustiness despite being kept at bay by his opponent, and makes 78 to take his first frame of the match.

13.40 - Lisowski 2-0 Selby

That's not terribly lucky for Selby but these things do happen - the three-time world champion went into the pack off the blue and sunk a red in the process, opening up the table for Lisowski, who racks up his second half-century of the match to leave Selby requiring two snookers - which he tries to lay but cannot.

Great start for the 28-year-old.

13.15 - Lisowski 1-0 Selby

A poor break-off from Selby gives Lisowski an immediate opportunity and he pots his very first attempt in this Scottish Open final. He goes on to build a quite beautiful break, including two sumptuous plants and a noticeably more considered approach, average shot time north of 20 seconds. He makes 73 before playing safe and the frame is his soon after with a remarkable red to middle pocket.

Sensational start from Lisowski - Selby still hasn't scored a point!

13.00 - It's showtime

The seats have filled up and we are just about ready to get going. Remember this is a best-of-17 encounter and we have eight frames in this afternoon session before they come back this evening to decide a winner.

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White's thoughts? "The problem with Jack is that he believes he can pot all the balls. There is no cagey affair. If he sees one on, he's going to give it a go."

You can't pot them all, Jack. But if you try, we'll love it watching. Here we go...

12.45 - Advantage Lisowski?

You might expect Selby to have a pretty favourable head-to-head record going in here but actually it's Lisowkski who leads in 4-3 in their seven meetings and he has won two of the last three, including a 6-3 victory in Shanghai earlier this year. Impressive stuff.

12.30 - How did we get here?

Did you miss yesterday's action? Well, here is how the two men in today's final made it through their respective semis.

12:00 - It all comes down to this

Welcome back to Glasgow where we have one more match to go in this dramatic Scottish Open, as Mark Selby takes on Jack Lisowski for the title.

This could be a historic day for Lisowksi, who has twice reached a ranking final but never lifted the trophy, beaten on both occasions by Neil Robertson, first in Riga last year and then in Beijing earlier this year.

He is in good for though and if you need proof, here is one heck of a break from yesterday's win over Mark Allen.