Scottish Open latest LIVE - Latest news from Glasgow

THURSDAY'S ACTION

22:45 - Trump wins

That's it! Trump takes it 4-2 and he's into the quarter-finals.

22:10 - Trump retakes lead

He's back ahead against Dott

21:45 - Dott levels against Trump

The veteran is all square at 1-1 against Trump, while Allen extends his lead against Wakelin to go two up.

21:30 - Allen leads

Uk Championship runner-up Mark Allen leads Chris Wakelin 1-0.

21:20 - Donaldson into quarters

Scott Donaldson edges past Zhang Jiankang 4-2.

21:16 - Trump takes lead

The world No. 1 is one up.

21:05 - Trump in action

We're underway in our final two fourth round matches of the evening.

Allen v Wakelin

Dott v Trump

21:00 - Gilbert beats Murphy

Another big gun bites the dust. Murphy follows Robertson and Higgins home as he succumbs 4-2 to David Gilbert.

20:52 - Murphy trails Gilbert

He's 3-2 down! Can he force a decider?

20:44 - O'Sullivan sets up Selby clash

The rocket edges past Joe Perry with a 4-2 win and sets up an enticing clash with Mark Selby who won his fourth round match with ease - 4-0 against Jimmy Robertson.

20:31 - Higgins loses

There he goes, the home favourite crashes out 4-2 to Jack Lisowski.

20:24 - O'Sullivan back in the lead

He goes within one of the quarter-finals. The Rocket leads Perry 3-2.

20:21 - Higgins within one

Higgins pulls one back against Lisowski! He now trails 3-2. Can he force a decider?

20:11 - O'Sullivan and Perry level again

2-2 now after O'Sullivan briefly retook the lead. Elsewhere, Murphy has won two in a row to go level with Gilbert.

Lisowski is just one frame away from beating Higgins. Donaldson leads Jiankang 2-1.

19:49 - Un-Nooh smashes Robertson

Blink and you'll miss it, but Thepchaiya Un-Nooh just whitewashed Neil Robertson 4-0.

19:42 - Perry ends O'Sullivan frame run

Perry levels the match against O'Sullivan and in doing so puts an end to his streak of 11 consecutive frames.

19:35 - Higgins and Murphy two down

Higgins at home but he's down 2-0 to Lisowski. And Gilbert is half way to beating Murphy already!

19:28 - Robertson in trouble

Un-Nooh races into a 2-0 lead against the Aussie!

19:20 - O'Sullivan wins 12th consecutive frame

He leads Joe Perry 1-0.

19:18 - Gilbert leads Murphy

We have our first frame of the evening and it goes to David Gilbert who leads Shaun Murphy 1-0.

Quickly joined by Lisowski who leads home favourite Higgins 1-0, and Un-Nooh who goes one up against Neil Robertson.

19:10 - We're back!

And underway in six of this evening's matches.

Allen v Wakelin

Higgins v Lisowski

Jiankang v Donaldson

Murphy v Gilbert

O'Sullivan v Perry

Un-Nooh v Robertson

16:55 - Round three results

16:28 - We're back at 7pm with round four.

Mark Allen v Chris Wakelin

Zhang Jiankang v Scott Donaldson

John Higgins v Jack Lisowski

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Neil Robertson

O'Sullivan v Joe Perry

Jimmy Robertson v Selby

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

Graeme Dott v Judd Trump

16:26 - Selby through!

He's done it! The English Open champ whitewashes Liam Highfield to go through to the fourth round.

16:08 - Selby two up

Our final after match is going Selby's way, he leads Highfield 2-0.

15:50 - Trump through

No mistake this time around. A break of 49 helps Trump seal a 4-1 win over Wattana. He faces Dott tonight!

15:42 - Not over yet...

Wattana is hanging on in there. He takes the fourth frame to avoid the whitewash after Trump misses a red to seal the match.

15:24 - Trump closes on victory

Clinical from Trump, whose 59 helps him move within a frame of victory against Wattana.

15:17 - 'He's in the mood'

Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan record a brilliant century break in the opening frame of his third round win over Martin Gould at the Scottish Open.

Video - 'He's in the mood' - O'Sullivan racks up century break to open his account against Gould 02:24

15:15 - 'Like a Brazilian with a football'

Ronnie O'Sullivan explains his style of play and why he has more options than many snooker players.

Video - 'Like a Brazilian with a football' - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he can play so many great shots 01:58

15:12 - Trump 2-0 up

Two bizarre shots on the yellow from both players but it's Trump who takes a 2-0 lead over Wattana. The world No 1 will be relieved!

14:35 - Time for Trump v Wattana

Out earlier than they may have expected, this one is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Elsewhere, Graeme Dott has blitzed past Ding Junhui 4-0. Big result that.

14:25 - O'Sullivan's winning moment

14:19 - O'Sullivan through - 11 frames in a row!

O'Sullivan needs a few visits at the table to wrap up the fourth frame, but he does just that as Gould falls short once again. A difficult afternoon for Gould, but O'Sullivan sails through - that is now 11 frames on the bounce for the five-time world champion.

14:00 - A 110 for O'Sullivan

Sensational from O’Sullivan. There’s an early shout for a maximum but he opts for a blue after the fifth red. He goes on to make a stunning 110 and is now a frame away from victory.

13:45 - O'Sullivan sneaks the second frame

O'Sullivan had finished last night's match already by this point, but a second frame lasting more than 30 minutes takes us past that 42-minute time.

Gould again is first to pot but it's O'Sullivan who builds a 45-4 lead before missing a tough red. A safety exchange follows, and after O'Sullivan adds to his lead, Gould is left needing three snookers.

He does just that, with a couple of brilliant snookers, but a miss on the final red allows O'Sullivan back in to take the frame.

Over on the Eurosport Player, Murphy has levelled up with Walden to make it 1-1.

13:25 - Ronnie's 109

13:19 - Solid start from O'Sullivan

One miss from Gould allows O'Sullivan to come in, clear up and take the opening frame with a break of 109.

13:07 - Fist bump for Ronnie

13:05 - Up and running

The players are out in Glasgow. O'Sullivan v Gould is live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player, while Murphy v Walden is available on the Player also.

12:45 - 'I'm a bit OCD with germs'

Yep, that's O'Sullivan going for a fist bump with the referee last night...

Video - 'I'm a bit OCD with germs' - O'Sullivan on referee fist bump 05:08

12:40 - Will Ronnie dazzle again?

A 42-minute 4-0 win over James Cahill helped O'Sullivan set-up a meeting with Gould this afternoon.

O'Sullivan was on fine form last night, scoring an impressive 111 in just five minutes...

Video - 'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes 01:10

12:30 - Busy day at the Scottish Open

Afternoon all. Another whirlwind day of action at the Scottish Open as the best-of-seven action continues at a pace – with players facing two matches should they win their third-round encounter.

Already through today: Mark Allen. The defending champion recorded 124 and 121 centuries when reaching round four with a 4-1 win over Elliot Slessor.

So too John Higgins and Neil Robertson. Higgins edged past Andrew Higginson 4-3, while Robertson overcame Peter Ebdon 4-0.

Coming up live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player from 1pm GMT, it’s Ronnie O’Sullivan against Martin Gould.

Shaun Murphy vs Ricky Walden is also available on the Eurosport Player, with Judd Trump and Mark Selby also in action.

The winners will be ready to do it all again tonight, with a quarter-final place on the line.

Video - Scottish Open Day 3 Highlights - Higgins, Selby and O'Sullivan shine in Glasgow 03:11

WEDNESDAY'S ACTION

22:30 - That's it!

The last two men into the third round are Jimmy Robertson, who beats Martin O'Donnell 4-2, and Kurt Maflin as the Norwegian makes 127 in the deciding frame to knock out Matthew Stevens. What a performance!

That's all from us tonight. Apparently there is an election tomorrow - but we'll be a bit distracted by Ronnie O'Sullivan v Martin Gould, Judd Trump v James Wattana and Graeme Dott v Ding Junhui. Join us from 11am!

22:00 - Two more through

Well after our two evening stars - Ronnie and Ding - both won without losing a frame, the other results are rather trickling in.

Ali Carter is out, beaten in a final frame decider by Lu Ning, the same scoreline by which Liam Highfield beat Li Hang.

21:00 - Ding wins in style

The UK Champion is in action - and impressive action. Ding scored more than 200 unanswered points across the first three frames and now, with two centuries in the match, he has a 4-0 victory over Mei Xiwen.

If he wins again tomorrow, Ding is on track for a quarter-final meeting with Judd Trump. How tasty would that be?

And if you missed Ronnie O'Sullivan earlier (easily done, he wasn't here long) here are a few of the best bits.

Video - 'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes 01:10

Video - 'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays shot with both feet off the ground to end break 01:47

20:10 - Whitewash No 2

We have our second 4-0 of the evening session as Shaun Murphy wraps up a one-sided encounter with Mark Davis (who totalled just 28 points) with a break of 89.

19:40 - Ronnie has somewhere to be

I think Ronnie O'Sullivan has dinner reservations somewhere rather nice, because even for him, he was in a serious hurry tonight. Cahill hasn't helped himself but Ronnie has made breaks of 93, 111 and 86 and is through. That took him just 32 minutes. That's how long Peter Ebdon takes to choose whether he wants to break off or not. (I'm joking Peter, we love you.)

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy is going strong too, already 3-0 up on Mark Davis and James Wattana leads Alan McManus 2-0.

And if you missed this from that man Judd Trump earlier... well, just watch it.

Video - 'What a pot!' - Trump wins match with outrageous pink 02:58

19:10 - The Rocket blasts off

Ronnie is 1-0 up already, with five minutes of play gone. James Cahill missed two long pots and O'Sullivan did not, making 95 and taking the first frame in oor for the champ now...