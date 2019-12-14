Scottish Open latest LIVE! - Mark Allen faces Jack Lisowski in the second semi-final

SATURDAY'S ACTION

20:05 - A cracker

20:01 - Allen 2-2 Lisowski

We look to be in for a tight contest. Allen with a break of 77 is enough in the fourth frame, meaning we are tied as things stand!

19:50 - Allen 1-2 Lisowski

A break of 82 from Lisowski sees him continue his fine start to this semi-final.

19:38 - Allen 1-1 Lisowski

A scrappier frame with Allen taking it with 72. We're one apiece!

Lisowski will be ruing a relatively easy red he missed at the start of frame two after Allen made a hash of the break off.

19:22 - Lisowski's magical moment

19:15 - Allen 0-1 Lisowski

Pure class from Lisowski! 10 minutes of genius. He takes the first frame with a brilliant break of 135.

19:05 - Allen v Lisowski is underway!

Lisowski breaks and we begin the second semi-final...

18:55 - Shots recreated

Jimmy White was charged with re-creating Judd Trump’s incredible shot at the Scottish Open - could he do it?

Video - Shots Recreated: White has a go at Trump’s ‘mind-blowing’ shot 01:57

18:49 - We are back!

So who will meet Mark Selby in tomorrow's Scottish Open final? The current holder is playing Jack Lisowski this evening.

You can watch this live NOW on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

Once again Andy Goldstein is joined by Jimmy White at the arena.

Afternoon session

16:15 - Spot the shoe

15:48 - Selby 6-1 Gilbert

It's all over and Mark Selby is through to the Scottish Open final with 77 in the sixth (69)!

Selby started slowly but he really took control after the third frame.

15:15 - Selby 5-1 Gilbert

Ruthless from Selby! A total clearance of 132 means he's just one frame away from Sunday's final.

15:13 - You never lose it

15:02 - Selby 4-1 Gilbert

Gilbert is on the scoreboard with breaks of 64, 66. Game on?

14:51 - The stats do not lie

Selby 4-0 GilbertEurosport

14:34 - Selby 4-0 Gilbert

An 84 clearance from Selby as he capitalises on what has been a disappointing performance from Gilbert so far.

14:20 - Selby 3-0 Gilbert

Selby is in full control now with a break of 76 and is halfway towards a place in the final. Plenty for Gilbert to improve on.

14:00 - Selby 2-0 Gilbert

A lot of mistakes from both players today but it is Selby who finally takes the second frame with 66.

Both players want a new cue ball and their wish has been granted.

13:58 - Selby 1-0 Gilbert

A huge let-off for Gilbert as Selby somehow misses the brown. A strange start to this match.

13:29 - Selby 1-0 Gilbert

This is a very unusual game. A poor break off from Gilbert as he nearly finds the pocket with his white!

The nerves appear to be getting the better of him at the moment. He's not had the best start here.

13:25 - Selby 1-0 Gilbert

A very nervy start from both players and quality lacking. Nevertheless, Selby takes the opening frame with 81. Remember it is first to six to reach the final.

13:04 - Selby v Gilbert is underway!

And Selby starts with a dodgy break off. Very odd...

13:00 - The Big Take

12:51 - We are live on Eurosport 1 NOW!

Andy Goldstein is joined by Jimmy White for the first of the semi-finals at the 2019 Scottish Open in Glasgow.

12:45 - A game of rock, paper, scissors

Video - Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead 00:33

12:30 - Do we need VAR in snooker?

A moment of controversy in Selby's clash with O'Sullivan last night. O'Sullivan was given a foul after the red ball appeared to move. Check it out below...

Video - Do we need VAR in snooker? - O'Sullivan given foul after red appeared to move 01:43

12:21 - Selby and O'Sullivan delivered a classic

This was some game. Watch highlights from Day 5 including a brilliant clash between snooker heavyweights Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Video - Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic 03:11

12:00 - Play starts in one hour!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of the Scottish Open semi-finals! Mark Selby faces David Gilbert in the afternoon game. In the evening, Mark Allen takes on Jack Lisowski.

You can watch the action live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player from 1pm - or keep it here for rolling updates!