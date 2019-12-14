Scottish Open latest LIVE! - Mark Selby faces David Gilbert in the opening semi-final

SATURDAY'S ACTION

12:30 - Do we need VAR in snooker?

A moment of controversy in Selby's clash with O'Sullivan last night. O'Sullivan was given a foul after the red ball appeared to move. Check it out below...

Video - Do we need VAR in snooker? - O'Sullivan given foul after red appeared to move 01:43

12:21 - Selby and O'Sullivan delivered a classic

This was some game. Watch highlights from Day 5 including a brilliant clash between snooker heavyweights Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Video - Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic 03:11

12:00 - Play starts in one hour!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of the Scottish Open semi-finals! Mark Selby faces David Gilbert in the afternoon game. In the evening, Mark Allen takes on Jack Lisowski.

You can watch the action live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player from 1pm - or keep it here for rolling updates!