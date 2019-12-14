Getty Images
Scottish Open latest LIVE! - Mark Selby faces David Gilbert in the opening semi-final
All the latest news from the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Mark Selby takes on David Gilbert and Mark Allen plays Jack Lisowski.
- Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic
- Selby ousts O'Sullivan in gripping affair; Gilbert sends Trump packing
SATURDAY'S ACTION
12:30 - Do we need VAR in snooker?
A moment of controversy in Selby's clash with O'Sullivan last night. O'Sullivan was given a foul after the red ball appeared to move. Check it out below...
12:21 - Selby and O'Sullivan delivered a classic
This was some game. Watch highlights from Day 5 including a brilliant clash between snooker heavyweights Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan.
12:00 - Play starts in one hour!
Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of the Scottish Open semi-finals! Mark Selby faces David Gilbert in the afternoon game. In the evening, Mark Allen takes on Jack Lisowski.
