SUNDAY'S ACTION

12.45 - Advantage Lisowski?

You might expect Selby to have a pretty favourable head-to-head record going in here but actually it's Lisowkski who leads in 4-3 in their seven meetings and he has won two of the last three, including a 6-3 victory in Shanghai earlier this year. Impressive stuff.

12.30 - How did we get here?

Did you miss yesterday's action? Well, here is how the two men in today's final made it through their respective semis.

Video - Scottish Open Day 6 highlights - Selby and Lisowski show their class to set up final clash 03:01

12:00 - It all comes down to this

Welcome back to Glasgow where we have one more match to go in this dramatic Scottish Open, as Mark Selby takes on Jack Lisowski for the title.

This could be a historic day for Lisowksi, who has twice reached a ranking final but never lifted the trophy, beaten on both occasions by Neil Robertson, first in Riga last year and then in Beijing earlier this year.

He is in good for though and if you need proof, here is one heck of a break from yesterday's win over Mark Allen.