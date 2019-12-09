WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

Allen, 33, reeled off runs of 88, 55 and 64 to set up a second-round tie with Louis Heathcote, who beat Anthony Hamilton 4-1.

Hicks, the world number 123, was the beneficiary of a bizarre turn of events during the second frame, when the Pistol, hampered by the jaws of the middle pocket, cued the white ball twice as he attempted to roll the blue to the opposite middle pocket.

Video - Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match 02:36

Neither Allen nor match referee Leo Scullion noticed his transgression until the marker Marcel Eckhart intervened. Scullion then re-watched the incident on television cameras within the arena before awarding Hicks five penalty points, in scenes reminiscent of a VAR intervention.

Hicks, who returned to the professional circuit this year, went on to claim the frame courtesy of two visits but was unable to press home his advantage in what would turn out to be a crucial third frame.

Having sealed that fraught frame, Allen reeled off the next three with relative comfort to seal his spot in the next round.

Elsewhere, Barry Hawkins, a two-time Home Nations finalist, was dispatched by John Astley. Astley, ranked 78 in the world, put together runs of 77, 66 and 54 to set up a second-round clash with either Chen Feilong or Zhang Jiankang.

SCOTTISH OPEN FIRST ROUND RESULTS