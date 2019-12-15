Lisowski, playing in his third ranking final but in pursuit of his first title, made a lighting start to the match, potting with his opening shot and making breaks of 73 and 58 to take an early lead.

He doubled his advantage in the next frame after capitalising on Selby's misfortune, inadvertently potting a red after going into the pack from the blue.

Lisowski, in free-flowing potting form and unafraid to take on almost any opportunity, made 55 to seal the second frame but karma balanced out Selby's misfortune almost immediately.

In similar circumstances, Lisowski cannoned into the pack and caught a red full ball, pocketing it in the middle.

Selby needed no second invitation and got his name onto the scoreboard with a break of 78 and followed it with 75 to level the match shortly afterwards.

The mid-session interval saw the momentum shift again as Lisowski was not punished for missing a red in the middle but he was not given the same sort of clemency one frame later, as Selby cleared up to make the first century of the match.

And it would prove to be a turning point in the session as 'The Jester from Leicester' started to grind down his opponent in familiar fashion, picking up three consecutive frames to come from behind and lead 5-3, needing just four more to take the Scottish Open title.

Play resumes in Glasgow at 7pm, live on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.