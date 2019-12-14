After a tricky start for both players, Selby grew into the match and took control in the third frame to eventually go on and win 81-33, 66-52, 118-0 (76), 89-33 (84), 7-130 (64, 66), 132-0, 77-46 (69).

Selby, who ousted Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, will face either defending champion Mark Allen or Jack Lisowski, who play in the evening's semi-final tie.

The afternoon match started off with plenty of nerves on show, highlighted by Selby and Gilbert's poor break offs in the opening two frames. Both were cagey affairs with the world number six edging them.

But it was in the third where Selby showed his quality, registering a break of 76 before an 84 clearance in the fourth put him in a commanding lead.

Gilbert at least got on the scoreboard with breaks of 64, 66 in the fifth to make it 4-1, but it was Selby who would go on to take the sixth with a total clearance of 132.

The seventh was more tightly contested but Selby emerged victorious with a break of 69.

"I thought I played quite well after the first two frames," Selby told Eurosport post-match.

" The first two frames were probably like watching two guys down the social club! "

"As the tournament has gone on I feel I've played a bit better. I keep going in and out of focus. I'm focussed until I think I've won the frame and then I slack off which I shouldn't do.

"I could have finished with two centuries [in the final frame] so I should have had the motivation."