After winning three straight frames to beat Dominic Dale in the opening round, O’Sullivan beat James Cahill 4-0 in 42 minutes on Wednesday night.

And on Thursday, O’Sullivan powered past Gould 4-0 to book a fourth-round meeting with Joe Perry this evening.

“I didn’t enjoy it today, I much prefer going for my shots," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

“I’ve got to try and find some balance. Some players get more negative as they get older, I’d rather go out a bit more positive.

“He hasn’t missed a lot because I punished him a lot. He found it hard controlling the ball on the match table."

Gould potted first in the opening two frames but ultimately fell 2-0 behind.

A 109 helped O’Sullivan edge in front before the five-time world champion prevailed in a second frame that was almost as long as his second-round match with James Cahill on Wednesday night.

A sensational 110 followed from O’Sullivan, who wrapped up the match a frame later.

Earlier in the day, breaks of 121 and 124 helped defending champion Mark Allen reach the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Elliot Slessor.

John Higgins edged the final frame to beat Andrew Higginson 4-3, and he will meet Jack Lisowski, who beat Mike Dunn 4-1.

Neil Robertson powered past Peter Ebdon 4-0 and faces Thepchaiya Un-Nooh this evening. Graeme Dott blitzed past Ding Junhui 4-0.

Fourth-round matches – from 7pm on Eurosport