Getty Images
O'Sullivan 'didn't enjoy' third-round win despite extending run to 11 straight frames
Ronnie O’Sullivan made it 11 frames on the bounce at the Scottish Open after he whitewashed Martin Gould to reach the fourth round.
After winning three straight frames to beat Dominic Dale in the opening round, O’Sullivan beat James Cahill 4-0 in 42 minutes on Wednesday night.
And on Thursday, O’Sullivan powered past Gould 4-0 to book a fourth-round meeting with Joe Perry this evening.
“I didn’t enjoy it today, I much prefer going for my shots," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.
“I’ve got to try and find some balance. Some players get more negative as they get older, I’d rather go out a bit more positive.
“He hasn’t missed a lot because I punished him a lot. He found it hard controlling the ball on the match table."
Gould potted first in the opening two frames but ultimately fell 2-0 behind.
A 109 helped O’Sullivan edge in front before the five-time world champion prevailed in a second frame that was almost as long as his second-round match with James Cahill on Wednesday night.
A sensational 110 followed from O’Sullivan, who wrapped up the match a frame later.
Earlier in the day, breaks of 121 and 124 helped defending champion Mark Allen reach the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Elliot Slessor.
John Higgins edged the final frame to beat Andrew Higginson 4-3, and he will meet Jack Lisowski, who beat Mike Dunn 4-1.
Neil Robertson powered past Peter Ebdon 4-0 and faces Thepchaiya Un-Nooh this evening. Graeme Dott blitzed past Ding Junhui 4-0.
Fourth-round matches – from 7pm on Eurosport
- Mark Allen v Chris Wakelin
- Zhang Jiankang v Scott Donaldson
- John Higgins v Jack Lisowski
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Neil Robertson
- O'Sullivan / Gould v Joe Perry
- J Robertson / K Maflin v Highfield / Selby
- S Murphy / Walden v D B Gilbert / Xiao Guodong
- Graeme Dott v Wattana / Judd Trump