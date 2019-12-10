Snooker news

TUESDAY'S ACTION

20:20 - Jimmy White takes on Stephen Maguire

Stephen Maguire is back in action after his UK Championship final loss to Ding Junhui and he's up against Jimmy White. It could be an entertaining one!

20:05 - Trump through!

Well that didn't take long! Judd Trump reaches the second round with a 4-0 whitewash of Amine Amiri, including breaks of 111 and 102.

Performance of the round?

19:40 - So far, so good for Trump

Trump leads Amiri 2-0 and though it has hardly been pretty, there are no signs of an upset yet.

19:05 - Trump up next

The big-names keep coming in Glasgow, with Judd Trump kicking off his campaign against Amine Amiri.

18:45 - Bingham crashes out

Stuart Bingham looked be cruising at 2-0 in this match but Matthew Stevens rattled off four straight frames to claim a remarkable comeback win.

Andy Goldstein asks him for the secret of his success. "Practice more, really."

18:25 - Stevens turnaround complete

Stuart Bingham is in a spot of bother here, letting a comfortable position in the fifth frame slip and succumbing to a third straight frame loss. Matthew Stevens is just a frame away from a superb win.

18:10 - Stevens levels it up

After falling 2-0 down early on, Stevens is back on terms. However, his comeback may be short lived, with Bingham 51-0 up in the fifth frame.

17:35 - Bingham leads 2-1

Stuart Bingham eventually turned on the style to claim an open first frame and followed it up with a fine showing in the second but he has just been pegged back here by Matthew Stevens.

16:55 - Bingham at the table

Stuart Bingham is in action now. He faces Matthew Stevens in the first round and is currently locked in an intriguing opening frame, leading 36-33.

16:25 - Ronnie scrapes through

It was not always pretty and for much of this contest it looked as though O'Sullivan would suffer a shock defeat but he has finally completed a 4-3 victory over Dominic Dale.

16:00 - The Rocket is back on track

After a fourth frame to forget, O'Sullivan is back to something approaching his best, willing the fifth comprehensively. It's now 3-2 and there's still all to play for.

15:42 - O'Sullivan error costs dear

The fourth frame of the match is a thriller and just as though it looks as though O'Sullivan is about to claw himself a narrow win with two brilliant shots on the brown and the pink, he strikes the black to powerfully and knocks the cue ball off the table. Incredible scenes and Dominic Dale has a 3-1 lead.

Video - ‘You’re kidding me!’ – Ronnie blows frame on final black 01:04

15:15 - The Rocket replies to cut the arrears to 2-1

Video - Ronnie passes up century by playing too quickly, ref looks miffed 00:24

15:00 - O'Sullivan in trouble again?

Dominic Dale has taken a two-frame advantage against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Scottish Open, the two-time ranking winner produced a run of 50 in frame two after sealing frame one following multiple visits to the table.

14:30 - O'Sullivan takes on Dale

Next on the main table is five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who takes on Dominic Dale.

14:15 - Another century, another frame, another match

A 118 seals the match - that's two centuries, two half-centuries, and just five balls missed in 112 to complete the win just 59 minutes. 4-1 win.

14:00 - Ding takes a two-frame lead

Ding has his hand on the table again and looks good for yet another century but a kick brings his latest run to an end at 83. White has not played badly but Ding is capitalising on the smallest of mistakes. White has missed one ball and is 3-1 down.

Video - Ding makes ‘terrific’ century against White 02:17

13:50 - First century on the board for Ding

A tidy clearance from Ding sees him take the lead at 2-1 – a clearance of 104 adds to the 10 century breaks he made, inducing four in the final, in York last week. What a player.

13:35 - Ding levels with smart clearance

And the UK Championship winner is level courtesy of a run of 60 - the 32-year-old is in some run of form.

13:20 - White takes lead over Ding

Ding Junhui comes into this week as the UK champion thanks to his exploits in York but he's just dropped the first frame to Michael White, whose expertly-crafted clearance of 76 gets him off to an impressive start.

AFTERNOON AND WELCOME TO DAY 2 FROM THE EMIRATES ARENA IN GLASGOW

First up on Eurosport 1, UK Championship winner Ding Junhui takes on Michael White before Ronnie O’Sullivan faces off against Dominic Dale. The evening session will see Judd Trump against Amine Amiri before Stephen Maguire and Jimmy White go head-to-head.

Snooker news

MONDAY'S ACTION

22:30 - Selby: I'm not feeling great out there

Here's what a frustrated Mark Selby had to say after his win over Mark Joyce.

Video - Mark Selby: ‘I’m not feeling great out there’ 01:01

22:20 - Terrific Tuesday in store

It's been a cracking first day at the Scottish Open and there are more top players in first-round action tomorrow.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Shaun Murphy and UK Championship winner Ding Junhui all play, and there's a clash between Jimmy White and Stephen Maguire.

22:10 - Second frame for Robertson

Robertson is not having it all his own way against 50-year-old Doherty, but the Aussie has just taken the second frame to lead 2-0.

21:50 - Robertson takes opener

World No 4 Robertson has edged ahead against Doherty. The Australian won this tournament in 2017 but lost in the second round last year.

21:40 - Day reaches second round

Ryan Day, who made the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open last year, beats Thor Chuan Leong 4-2.

21:35 - 'I feel flat and unmotivated'

Mark Selby has indeed joined the team on the Eurosport sofa and he has been quite critical of his display - as well as honest in his assessment of his form.

"Rubbish really. I have been struggling for a little while. It’s frustrating.

"Some matches I feel flat and unmotivated out there, it’s a strange situation. I am still practicing and enjoying that side but sometimes when it comes to competing I am not enjoying the challenge, which is strange. A few years ago that is all I used to play snooker for."

21:25 - Selby advances

Not a vintage display from Selby but he finishes strongly to beat Joyce 4-2 and reach the second round.

We might hear from Selby shortly, but in the meantime Neil Robertson and Ken Doherty have just taken to the table for their first-round clash.

21:10 - Improving Selby takes lead

This is better from Selby. He knocks off a break of 71, helped by a very long red, to take the fifth frame and move 3-2 ahead.

20:55 - All square

Finally some rhythm for Selby as he strings a few pots together. It's enough for him to secure the fourth frame and level at 2-2 against Joyce.

20:40 - Slow start for Selby

Selby is really not in his groove at the moment. He has failed to take advantage of any opportunities and finds himself in a real battle with Joyce.

20:25 - Joyce edges ahead

Another long, tight frame and again it's Joyce who takes it. He now leads an out-of-sorts Selby 2-1.

20:05 - Fu through after Craigie late show

Marco Fu, who won the Scottish Open in 2016, beats Sam Craigie 4-0 to advance into the next round. Craigie didn't help his cause by turning up late for the match, which meant he was deducted the opening frame.

20:00 - Dott breezes into next round

Easy as you like for Graeme Dott as he beats Igor Figueiredo 4-0 in just under an hour. The Scot finishes in style with a 137 break.

19:55 - Joyce levels

It's Joyce who comes out on top and takes the second frame to level the match against Selby.

19:45 - Safety battle

Selby and Joyce are vying for supremacy at the back end of a lengthy second frame. Joyce leads the frame 58-41 with 25 points left on the table.

Elsewhere, Dott and Fu are both closing on victory as they lead their first-round matches 3-0.

19:20 - 'You can't do that!'

There was controversy in Mark Allen's win over Andy Hicks earlier today as technology intervened to retrospectively penalise Allen.

The Eurosport commentary box insisted Allen was not to blame, with Alan McManus questioning the decision to belatedly award a foul for the cue touching the white ball.

"It doesn’t make any sense to me," said McManus. "He has effectively played a shot after a foul and then a foul has been retrospectively called. You can’t do that!"

Read more reaction to the incident and watch it here.

19:15 - Selby wins opener

Mark Selby takes the first frame against Mark Joyce. A break of 34 helps wrap things up for the former world No 1.

Marco Fu and Graeme Dott have also taken 1-0 leads.

19:00 - Evening session under way

The players are out for the final session of the day. Will there be any major upsets or will all the big names advance?

18:20 - Who's on later?

There's plenty still to come tonight, including two of the top six players in the world.

World No 4 Neil Robertson faces veteran Ken Doherty while world No 6 Mark Selby takes on Mark Joyce.

Marco Fu and Graeme Dott are also in action.

17:55 - 'I didn't play well'

Higgins has joined Jimmy White and Alan McManus on the Eurosport sofa and has given an honest assessment of his display.

"I played bad. I just have to forget about it and look forward to the next one."

On his new cue: "I genuinely feel good with it, just need to keep practicing.

Would he pull out of the Masters as Ronnie O'Sullivan has done? "No. Ronnie has his reasons, but it’s a massive tournament."

17:45 - Higgins advances

A scrappy, scrappy final frame, with both players missing several chances, but eventually it's Higgins who takes it to win the match 4-1 and reach the next round.

Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio says Higgins was "well below par", which is highlighted by the fact the highest break of the match was only 42.

Higgins will be hoping for much better going forward.

17:35 - O'Neill pots white

How costly will this prove? With two reds left on the table, O'Neill has just potted the white into the middle pocket to give Higgins an opening.

O'Neill trails 3-1 in the match but is 52-37 ahead in the fifth frame after a break of 46 - his highest of the match.

17:10 - Higgins moves clear

Just one more frame needed for Higgins to clinch victory as he moves 3-1 ahead of O'Neill. A break of 35 secures the fourth frame for the Scot.

Higgins, by the way, is trying out a new cue this season to try and add some more power to his game.

Explaining the decision, he said: "I’ve never had the greatest cue power. But my old cue just felt dead. I had made a few little alterations, including adding some weight to the cue. I thought that might help but it was probably detrimental and made things worse. That is why I just decided to get a new cue.

"There is nobody in the game that has the cue power of Judd [Trump]. It isn’t as if I am going to get a new cue and have the power of him. However, there were a few little shots that I thought I couldn’t play. I can play them a bit better now."

17:00 - VAR in snooker...?

Should football follow snooker's lead when it comes to VAR?

That's a sentence you probably didn't think you'd ever read, however, while there's been plenty made of referees not checking VAR monitors in football this season, that wasn't the case in Mark Allen's win earlier today.

The defending champion was called for a foul after playing a shot - with the foul retrospectively imposed after the referee consulted with a colleague and then checked a monitor. It seemed like the right decision but both players looked a bit surprised...

16:55 - Selby, Robertson in action

We've already seen defending champion Mark Allen win today, and there are plenty of big names taking to the table later this evening.

Mark Selby and Marco Fu are both in first-round action along with Neil Robertson, who faces Ken Doherty.

16:50 - O'Neill hits back

O’Neill is on the board, but he makes hard work of it. He opens up a lead in the third frame only to let Higgins back into it. Higgins can’t make the most of the opportunity and then gets trapped behind the green, which presents O’Neill with a chance to clinch the frame. He takes a while to do so as Higgins plays for a snooker, but eventually O'Neill cleans up to trail 2-1.

Un-Nooh is into the second round with a 4-1 win over Wenbo.

16:20 - Higgins wins second frame

Higgins has made an encouraging start. He secures the second frame in convincing fashion to move 2-0 ahead on O'Neill.

World No 21 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh has also secured himself an early advantage. He leads Liang Wenbo 2-1.

15:55 - Higgins up and running

And that's the first frame for Higgins. It's routine stuff really and O'Neill was never really in that frame.

15:45 - John Higgins is up next

It's a local up next in Glasgow, as Wishaw's John Higgins takes on Jamie O'Neill. The prize is a clash against Alexander Ursenbacher.

15:25 - Allen scrapes through

It wasn't necessarily pretty but Mark Allen is through, coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Andy Hicks 4-2. He'll be delighted to avoid the banana skin and his slow start.

"It was a bit scrappy to start with but I played well towards the end," he says, while also hinting that he struggled to lift himself after his UK Championship semi-final loss and a day's travel.

14:40 - Allen back level

A much improved performance from Mark Allen now and he's back level in this one. Is that it for Hicks or can get take the initiative again?

14:20 - Allen on the board

After his sluggish start, Allen has a lifeline. This time it's Hicks who throws in a few errors, allowing the defending champion to get on the board. Crisis averted? It's still not been easy...

13:40 - Hicks set to cause an upset?

There's a serious danger that Mark Allen's defence could end before it starts here, with Andy Hicks two frames up. There's no room for error for the champ now...

13:00 - Mark Allen at the table

Just days after a chastening UK Championship semi-final defeat to Steven Maguire, Mark Allen is back in the comforting surroundings of the Scottish Open. He plays Andy Hicks.