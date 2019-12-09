Eurosport
Scottish Open live - Mark Allen kicks off title defence in Glasgow
All the latest news from the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as Mark Allen starts his title defence, with the likes of Mark Selby also in action...
MONDAY'S ACTION
Snooker news
- Ding Junhui wins UK Championship for third time
- The moment Ding won UK Championship
- Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'
13:40 - Hicks set to cause an upset?
There's a serious danger that Mark Allen's defence could end before it starts here, with Andy Hicks two frames up. There's no room for error for the champ now...
13:00 - Mark Allen at the table
Just days after a chastening UK Championship semi-final defeat to Steven Maguire, Mark Allen is back in the comforting surroundings of the Scottish Open. He plays Andy Hicks.
