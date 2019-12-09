MONDAY'S ACTION

Snooker news

13:40 - Hicks set to cause an upset?

There's a serious danger that Mark Allen's defence could end before it starts here, with Andy Hicks two frames up. There's no room for error for the champ now...

13:00 - Mark Allen at the table

Just days after a chastening UK Championship semi-final defeat to Steven Maguire, Mark Allen is back in the comforting surroundings of the Scottish Open. He plays Andy Hicks.