MONDAY'S ACTION

Snooker news

16:55 - Selby, Robertson in action

We've already seen defending champion Mark Allen win today, and there are plenty of big names taking to the table later this evening.

Mark Selby and Marco Fu are both in first-round action along with Neil Robertson, who faces Ken Doherty.

16:50 - O'Neill hits back

O’Neill is on the board, but he makes hard work of it. He opens up a lead in the third frame only to let Higgins back into it. Higgins can’t make the most of the opportunity and then gets trapped behind the green, which presents O’Neill with a chance to clinch the frame. He takes a while to do so as Higgins plays for a snooker, but eventually O'Neill cleans up to trail 2-1.

Un-Nooh is into the second round with a 4-1 win over Wenbo.

16:20 - Higgins wins second frame

Higgins has made an encouraging start. He secures the second frame in convincing fashion to move 2-0 ahead on O'Neill.

World No 21 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh has also secured himself an early advantage. He leads Liang Wenbo 2-1.

15:55 - Higgins up and running

And that's the first frame for Higgins. It's routine stuff really and O'Neill was never really in that frame.

15:45 - John Higgins is up next

It's a local up next in Glasgow, as Wishaw's John Higgins takes on Jamie O'Neill. The prize is a clash against Alexander Ursenbacher.

15:25 - Allen scrapes through

It wasn't necessarily pretty but Mark Allen is through, coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Andy Hicks 4-2. He'll be delighted to avoid the banana skin and his slow start.

"It was a bit scrappy to start with but I played well towards the end," he says, while also hinting that he struggled to lift himself after his UK Championship semi-final loss and a day's travel.

14:40 - Allen back level

A much improved performance from Mark Allen now and he's back level in this one. Is that it for Hicks or can get take the initiative again?

14:20 - Allen on the board

After his sluggish start, Allen has a lifeline. This time it's Hicks who throws in a few errors, allowing the defending champion to get on the board. Crisis averted? It's still not been easy...

13:40 - Hicks set to cause an upset?

There's a serious danger that Mark Allen's defence could end before it starts here, with Andy Hicks two frames up. There's no room for error for the champ now...

13:00 - Mark Allen at the table

Just days after a chastening UK Championship semi-final defeat to Steven Maguire, Mark Allen is back in the comforting surroundings of the Scottish Open. He plays Andy Hicks.