THURSDAY'S ACTION

13:25 - Ronnie's 109

13:19 - Solid start from O'Sullivan

One miss from Gould allows O'Sullivan to come in, clear up and take the opening frame with a break of 109.

13:07 - Fist bump for Ronnie

13:05 - Up and running

The players are out in Glasgow. O'Sullivan v Gould is live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player, while Murphy v Walden is available on the Player also.

12:45 - 'I'm a bit OCD with germs'

Yep, that's O'Sullivan going for a fist bump with the referee last night...

Video - 'I'm a bit OCD with germs' - O'Sullivan on referee fist bump 05:08

12:40 - Will Ronnie dazzle again?

A 42-minute 4-0 win over James Cahill helped O'Sullivan set-up a meeting with Gould this afternoon.

O'Sullivan was on fine form last night, scoring an impressive 111 in just five minutes...

Video - 'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes 01:10

12:30 - Busy day at the Scottish Open

Afternoon all. Another whirlwind day of action at the Scottish Open as the best-of-seven action continues at a pace – with players facing two matches should they win their third-round encounter.

Already through today: Mark Allen. The defending champion recorded 124 and 121 centuries when reaching round four with a 4-1 win over Elliot Slessor.

So too John Higgins and Neil Robertson. Higgins edged past Andrew Higginson 4-3, while Robertson overcame Peter Ebdon 4-0.

Coming up live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player from 1pm GMT, it’s Ronnie O’Sullivan against Martin Gould.

Shaun Murphy vs Ricky Walden is also available on the Eurosport Player, with Judd Trump and Mark Selby also in action.

The winners will be ready to do it all again tonight, with a quarter-final place on the line.

Video - Scottish Open Day 3 Highlights - Higgins, Selby and O'Sullivan shine in Glasgow 03:11

WEDNESDAY'S ACTION

22:30 - That's it!

The last two men into the third round are Jimmy Robertson, who beats Martin O'Donnell 4-2, and Kurt Maflin as the Norwegian makes 127 in the deciding frame to knock out Matthew Stevens. What a performance!

That's all from us tonight. Apparently there is an election tomorrow - but we'll be a bit distracted by Ronnie O'Sullivan v Martin Gould, Judd Trump v James Wattana and Graeme Dott v Ding Junhui. Join us from 11am!

22:00 - Two more through

Well after our two evening stars - Ronnie and Ding - both won without losing a frame, the other results are rather trickling in.

Ali Carter is out, beaten in a final frame decider by Lu Ning, the same scoreline by which Liam Highfield beat Li Hang.

21:00 - Ding wins in style

The UK Champion is in action - and impressive action. Ding scored more than 200 unanswered points across the first three frames and now, with two centuries in the match, he has a 4-0 victory over Mei Xiwen.

If he wins again tomorrow, Ding is on track for a quarter-final meeting with Judd Trump. How tasty would that be?

And if you missed Ronnie O'Sullivan earlier (easily done, he wasn't here long) here are a few of the best bits.

Video - 'What a start' - O'Sullivan hits 111 in just five minutes 01:10

Video - 'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays shot with both feet off the ground to end break 01:47

20:10 - Whitewash No 2

We have our second 4-0 of the evening session as Shaun Murphy wraps up a one-sided encounter with Mark Davis (who totalled just 28 points) with a break of 89.

19:40 - Ronnie has somewhere to be

I think Ronnie O'Sullivan has dinner reservations somewhere rather nice, because even for him, he was in a serious hurry tonight. Cahill hasn't helped himself but Ronnie has made breaks of 93, 111 and 86 and is through. That took him just 32 minutes. That's how long Peter Ebdon takes to choose whether he wants to break off or not. (I'm joking Peter, we love you.)

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy is going strong too, already 3-0 up on Mark Davis and James Wattana leads Alan McManus 2-0.

And if you missed this from that man Judd Trump earlier... well, just watch it.

Video - 'What a pot!' - Trump wins match with outrageous pink 02:58

19:10 - The Rocket blasts off

Ronnie is 1-0 up already, with five minutes of play gone. James Cahill missed two long pots and O'Sullivan did not, making 95 and taking the first frame in oor for the champ now...