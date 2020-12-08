John Higgins insisted he is not happy with his form and feels he "deserved to lose" against Soheil Vahedi in the Scottish Open.

Higgins made plentiful errors as he allowed Vahedi to race into a 3-1 lead, without the Iranian hitting top gear himself.

However, Higgins saved his two highest breaks for the final tow frames to turn the match on its head and book a spot in the second round. Speaking to Eurosport's Andy Goldstein and Jimmy White, Higgins was still not pleased with how the match unfolded.

"I deserved to lose there,” Higgins said. “Big Soheil should have put me away there, he was unlucky.

“At 3-2 in front he potted the pink and has put the red too close to the cushion. If he plays that a little bit softer he has won the match 4-2.

I didn’t want to be driving home again, I only drove down yesterday. It is not great when you are just thinking about the long car journey home. I need to try and find more form.

"We call him big Jimmy as he was playing up in Glasgow for a few months. I thought he played ok and looked really fluid. He took the break really well in the sixth frame and was just that little bit unlucky."

Asked by Goldstein in the studio if he is happy with his game right now, Higgins said: “No. I don’t know [what is missing]. I shouldn’t get too down on myself. It is easy when a few things go against you to get down on yourself and you start to think negative thoughts.

"But there are moments like that last few games today where you think maybe the game is still there. I am trying to practice more, and still want to win tournaments."

