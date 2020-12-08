Ronnie O'Sullivan overcame a stuttering start to progress to the Scottish Open second round after a 4-2 victory over a determined Allan Taylor in Milton Keynes.

In a bizarre opening frame, O'Sullivan refused to concede even though he still needed six snookers, insisting Taylor return to the table time and again, with Taylor eventually wrapping up the frame by clearing up the final three colours.

Scottish Open Trump storms past disappointing Ursenbacher into second round 9 HOURS AGO

The Rocket continued to look a little ragged in the second, with Taylor showing he was going to be no pushover as he took a 2-0 lead leaving O'Sullivan in danger of a first-round exit in a home nations tournament for the very first time.

'I was just a bit hungry!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on bizarre moment he bit tip

However, seemingly having been galvanised by that extra practice in the first frame, O'Sullivan stepped it up several gears, edging the third before a break of 72 levelled things up.

It was as if the first two frames never happened, as a superb 127 from Rocket saw him take the lead in the contest for the first time.

A routine break of 56 sealed O'Sullivan's progression to the second round, walking off in Milton Keynes while ripping off the tip of his cue.

'Magic, inch perfect!' - O'Sullivan racks up a 127 clearance

Scottish Open Selby: 'If I could go out and play like Ronnie I would' 16 HOURS AGO