Scottish Open 2020: 100 exactly: Watch Mark Selby's century against Nigel Bond

Check out Mark Selby's much-needed century in the 2020 Scottish Open encounter against Nigel Bond. The defending champion struggled at times during his second-round encounter but recovered to book his place in the round of 32, where a meeting with Mark Joyce awaits the 37-year-old.

