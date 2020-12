Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - ‘Absolutely brilliant! What a response!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan cuts the arrears

Ronnie O’Sullivan made it through to a 55th career ranking event final after a 6-4 comeback win against Li Hang on Saturday. The six-times world champion produced a pressure clearance in frame seven to reduce the arrears to 4-3. O’Sullivan awaits the winner of Mark Selby and Jamie Jones in Sunday’s final.

