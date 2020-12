Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'Back to the practice table' - Mark Selby on 'rubbish' form

Mark Selby has pledged to go back to the practice table after getting frustrated with his "rubbish" performance against Nigel Bond at the Scottish Open. The defending champion eventually won the match but was particularly annoyed with his long potting ahead of his meeting with Mark Joyce on Thursday.

