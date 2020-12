Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'Fabulous!' - Judd Trump's superb blue during rout of Alexander Ursenbacher

Watch Judd Trump pot a blue in style during the second frame of his 4-1 victory over Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in the Scottish Open. The in-form Northern Ireland Open champion faces Matt King next in Milton Keynes as he looks to put his UK Championship final loss to Neil Robertson behind him.

00:00:22, 47 views, 2 hours ago