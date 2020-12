Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - 'Great to watch!' - Yuan Sijun makes 122 break against Mark Selby

Scottish Open 2020 - Yuan Sijun had a tricky evening against Mark Selby but he did compile this delightful 122 break despite losing in the first round. The Scottish Open is live and exclusive on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:03, 54 views, 13 hours ago