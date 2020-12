Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'He's back, swinging again' - Judd Trump wraps up victory over Ursenbacher

Watch the finale of Judd Trump's Scottish Open 4-1 opening round victory over Alexander Ursenbacher in Milton Keynes as the Northern Ireland Open champion put Sunday's defeat to Neil Robertson in the UK Championship final behind him in style against the out-of-sorts Swiss.

00:02:02, 13 views, an hour ago