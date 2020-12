Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'He won't bite this tip off' - Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan wrap up a commanding win

Check out the closing moments of Ronnie O'Sullivan's victory over Chang Bingyu in the 2020 Scottish Open in Milton Keynes. The Rocket was in the mood after a sluggish start to the tournament and his 4-1 win over his teenage opponent sets up a third round meeting against Tian Pengfrei on Thursday.

