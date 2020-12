Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'I was just a bit hungry!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on bizarre moment he bit tip

Scottish Open 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan joined us in the Eurosport studio after coming back from two frames down to beat Allan Taylor in the first round. "I just potted a few balls," was Ronnie's explanation for his remarkable turnaround in form. O'Sullivan avoided another early exit after the UK Championship.

