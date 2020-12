Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'It wasn't great' - Ronnie O'Sullivan unhappy despite 4-1 Scottish Open win

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is unhappy with his performance during the 4-1 victory over Chang Bingyu in the Scottish Open. The Rocket says that the Chinese youngster plays like Judd Trump and expects him to go on to be one of the best players in the world when he reaches maturity. He plays Tian Pengfei in the third round in Milton Keynes.

