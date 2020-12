Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - Jimmy White on Ronnie O'Sullivan: 'He has to practise!'

Jimmy White says that if Ronnie O’Sullivan wants to eradicate the errors that blighted his play in the Scottish Open final against Mark Selby he simply must practise more. Selby beat O’Sullivan 9-3 in the final of the Home Nations events at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes to defend the Stephen Hendry Trophy he won last year.

