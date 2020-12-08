Live comments from 12:45pm...

Selby: 'If I could go out and play like Ronnie I would'

Mark Selby says that if he had the ability to play with the natural flair of Ronnie O’Sullivan he would do it “tomorrow”, as he discussed his own approach to the game with Eurosport.

Selby was speaking after having to suffer lengthy delays to his first-round match at the Scottish Open against Yuan Sijun, which he eventually won 4-1 but only after his lunchtime match was moved to the evening as the schedule in Milton Keynes took a battering due to some delayed Covid testing.

Selby is known for his more attritional style and notably clashed with O’Sullivan in the World Champonship when in their semi-final, O’Sullivan refused to engage with some cagey play and smashed the white, which Selby described as “disrespectful”.

But speaking to Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio, Selby insisted he doesn’t enjoy getting into protracted safety battles and scrappy frames.

“I mean obviously I don't go out there and think right ‘I'm gonna get 50 in front and put all the balls on the cushion’, that's not my strategy when I get out there, it's just if you're on a 50 break and you run out of position, it's common sense to try and put a colour safe or a ball safe,” Selby told Eurosport.

“I don't enjoy it. I mean I'd rather go out there and just go crash bang wallop, 100 after 100, I mean that'd be more enjoyable to do that. But at the same time I enjoy the challenge. I don't enjoy obviously going into matches thinking, right, it's going to be, every frame is going to be scrappy in 45, 50 minutes long. A bit like the boring players, like Neil and Judd!

“If I could go out and play like Ronnie I would have that tomorrow, of course, but not everyone's as naturally gifted.

“You’re not going to go out there and make one-visits every single frame, it’s more or less impossible. You're going to get scrappy frames and you're gonna go out there and play bad matches. You have to enjoy the challenge of trying to scrap it out as well.”

SCOTTISH OPEN TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Morning (10am)

Steven Hallworth [111] v Brian Ochoiski (a)

Liam Highfield [60] v Fan Zhengyi [118]

Jamie Jones [102] v Daniel Wells [58]

Zhao Jianbo [101] v Kacper Filipiak [80]

Zhao Xintong [29] v Rod Lawler [79]

Eden Sharav [70] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

Mark J Williams [14] v Lukas Kleckers [104]

Alex Borg [110] v Ashley Carty [103]

Aaron Hill [105] v Peter Devlin [107]

Lunch (12pm)

Luo Honghao [62] v Li Hang [37]

Matthew Selt [27] v Elliot Slessor [56]

James Cahill [75] v Jamie Clarke [93]

Neil Robertson [4] w/o Lei Peifan [100]

Ashley Hugill [123] v Farakh Ajaib [114]

Graeme Dott [22] v Robert Milkins [51]

Lee Walker [122] v Fergal O'Brien [117]

Judd Trump [3] v Alexander Ursenbacher [64]

Joe Perry [19] v Jackson Page [69]

Jimmy Robertson [48] v Noppon Saengkham [39]

John Higgins [6] v Sohail Vahedi [85]

Chris Wakelin [61] v Fraser Patrick [95]

Liang Wenbo [30] v David Lilley [89]

Ken Doherty [88] v Chang Bingyu [76]

Afternoon (4.30pm)

Chen Zifan [81] v Mark King [45]

Dominic Dale [67] v Igor Figueiredo [74]

Gary Wilson [17] v Lü Haotian [42]

Stuart Bingham [11] v Ben Hancorn [116]

Mitchell Mann [71] v Hossein Vafaei [36]

Riley Parsons [112] v Lu Ning [40]

Evening (7pm)

Tom Ford [24] v Rory McLeod [96]

Kurt Maflin [26] v Jamie O'Neill [83]

Andy Hicks [86] v Billy Joe Castle [94]

Allister Carter [18] v Ryan Day [41]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [2] v Allan Taylor [92]

Shaun Murphy [7] v David Grace [63]

Scott Donaldson [23] v Michael White (a)

Jamie Wilson [121] v Martin O'Donnell [38]

Robbie Williams [87] v Paul S Davison (a)

