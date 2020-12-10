Live comments to come from 1:45pm...

Ronnie O'Sullivan had plenty of praise for Chang Bingyu, the Chinese teenager he beat to progress to the third round of the Scottish Open.

The six-time world champion had a comfortable 4-1 win according to the scoreboard - but he assured Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio that it wasn't the case.

"I didn't think it was great, to be honest with you," said O'Sullivan. "I just didn't feel I was going to play well tonight, all day, I just thought something's not right. You can feel it. I just had to try and block it out of my head and just try and focus on the game.

"I knew I was playing a very, very good player, he's super-talented. He's the nearest to someone like Judd [Trump] because he scores really quick. He's dangerous.

“ He could be very good - he's very good now. When I say he could be very good, he could be the best.

"He scores so quick. If you don't score quick you can never really be dangerous at this game. He's one of them - he gets on with it, bang bang bang, and before you know it he can reel three, four frames off. You've got to be able to do that if you want to win big. If you just want to win the odd tournament you can get away with plodding around the table.

SCOTTISH OPEN MOVING DAY SCHEDULE

Morning (10am)

Sunny Akani v Lyu Haotian

Ricky Walden v Zak Surety

Zhou Yuelong v Mark Allen

Kyren Wilson v Michael Holt

Liam Highfield v Barry Hawkins

Sam Craigie v Jamie Jones

Zhao Jianbo v Eden Sharav

Robert Milkins v Stuart Bingham

Afternoon (1pm)

Mark Selby v Mark Joyce

Judd Trump v Liang Wenbo

Mark Williams v Jackson Page

Li Hang v Noppon Saengkham

Ding Junhui v Martin O'Donnell

Robbie Williams v Lu Ning

Afternoon (2:30pm)

Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill

Tian Pengfei v Ronnie O'Sullivan

FOURTH ROUND

Evening (8pm)

Mark Selby / Mark Joyce v Sunny Akani / Lyu Haotian

Ricky Walden / Zak Surety v Zhou Yuelong / M Allen

Kyren Wilson / Michael Holt v Liam Highfield / Barry Hawkins

Sam Craigie / Jamie Jones v Zhao Jianbo / Eden Sharav

Judd Trump / Liang Wenbo v Mark Williams / Jackson Page

Robert Milkins / Stuart Bingham v Li Hang / Noppon Saengkham

Shaun Murphy / Jamie O'Neill v Ding Junhui / Martin O'Donnell

Robbie Williams / Lu Ning v Tian Pengfei / Ronnie O'Sullivan

What is the format?

All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.

