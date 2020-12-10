Live comments to come from 1:45pm...
'Chang is dangerous! - O'Sullivan praises vanquished opponent
Ronnie O'Sullivan had plenty of praise for Chang Bingyu, the Chinese teenager he beat to progress to the third round of the Scottish Open.
The six-time world champion had a comfortable 4-1 win according to the scoreboard - but he assured Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio that it wasn't the case.
"I didn't think it was great, to be honest with you," said O'Sullivan. "I just didn't feel I was going to play well tonight, all day, I just thought something's not right. You can feel it. I just had to try and block it out of my head and just try and focus on the game.
"I knew I was playing a very, very good player, he's super-talented. He's the nearest to someone like Judd [Trump] because he scores really quick. He's dangerous.
“ He could be very good - he's very good now. When I say he could be very good, he could be the best.
"He scores so quick. If you don't score quick you can never really be dangerous at this game. He's one of them - he gets on with it, bang bang bang, and before you know it he can reel three, four frames off. You've got to be able to do that if you want to win big. If you just want to win the odd tournament you can get away with plodding around the table.
SCOTTISH OPEN MOVING DAY SCHEDULE
Morning (10am)
- Sunny Akani v Lyu Haotian
- Ricky Walden v Zak Surety
- Zhou Yuelong v Mark Allen
- Kyren Wilson v Michael Holt
- Liam Highfield v Barry Hawkins
- Sam Craigie v Jamie Jones
- Zhao Jianbo v Eden Sharav
- Robert Milkins v Stuart Bingham
Afternoon (1pm)
- Mark Selby v Mark Joyce
- Judd Trump v Liang Wenbo
- Mark Williams v Jackson Page
- Li Hang v Noppon Saengkham
- Ding Junhui v Martin O'Donnell
- Robbie Williams v Lu Ning
Afternoon (2:30pm)
- Shaun Murphy v Jamie O'Neill
- Tian Pengfei v Ronnie O'Sullivan
FOURTH ROUND
Evening (8pm)
- Mark Selby / Mark Joyce v Sunny Akani / Lyu Haotian
- Ricky Walden / Zak Surety v Zhou Yuelong / M Allen
- Kyren Wilson / Michael Holt v Liam Highfield / Barry Hawkins
- Sam Craigie / Jamie Jones v Zhao Jianbo / Eden Sharav
- Judd Trump / Liang Wenbo v Mark Williams / Jackson Page
- Robert Milkins / Stuart Bingham v Li Hang / Noppon Saengkham
- Shaun Murphy / Jamie O'Neill v Ding Junhui / Martin O'Donnell
- Robbie Williams / Lu Ning v Tian Pengfei / Ronnie O'Sullivan
What is the format?
All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.
HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.
We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.