Trump on improvements to his safety game
"I could feel that out there. Every time he came to the table he was in trouble.
"Mark's a really quick player and even he was thinking quite a lot. That was one of the best safety performances I've played.
"I just wanted to win more. Seeing Mark Selby dominating for so long. Ding [Junhui] won five titles, Ronnie [O'Sullivan] won five titles.
"I was thinking I want to be in that place and went away, and worked hard on my safety. Now I think in every aspect of my game I can compete with anyone."
SCOTTISH OPEN QUARTER-FINAL SCHEDULE
Afternoon (12pm)
- Mark Selby v Ricky Walden
Afternoon (2pm)
- Judd Trump v Li Hang
Evening (7pm)
- Ding Junhui v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Kyren Wilson v Jamie Jones
What is the format?
All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.
