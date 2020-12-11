Trump on improvements to his safety game

"I could feel that out there. Every time he came to the table he was in trouble.

"Mark's a really quick player and even he was thinking quite a lot. That was one of the best safety performances I've played.

"I just wanted to win more. Seeing Mark Selby dominating for so long. Ding [Junhui] won five titles, Ronnie [O'Sullivan] won five titles.

"I was thinking I want to be in that place and went away, and worked hard on my safety. Now I think in every aspect of my game I can compete with anyone."

SCOTTISH OPEN QUARTER-FINAL SCHEDULE

Afternoon (12pm)

Mark Selby v Ricky Walden

Afternoon (2pm)

Judd Trump v Li Hang

Evening (7pm)

Ding Junhui v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Kyren Wilson v Jamie Jones

What is the format?

All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.

HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

