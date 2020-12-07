Live comments from 12:45pm...
Judd Trump: I bottled it, simple as that
Judd Trump said that he “bottled it” after Neil Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against the world number one to win a third UK Championship title.
The 31-year-old Bristolian had looked odds on to seal the title as he set about the colours in the final frame but uncharacteristically missed a presentable – if not easy – final pink as the pressure ratcheted up at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes deep into the night.
The Australian would steal in to sink the pink and seal a third UK Championship success, leaving Trump to rue an opportunity missed.
“It was an epic battle really,” began Trump.
It is tough to take and I just bottled it in the end – simple as that. I had an easy brown to screw back but I tried to stun it just because I was under pressure and I ended up messing up. The pressure got to me, I would never miss from there normally. It was such a slog that I was just trying too hard.
“It probably made for good viewing but for me it was devastating.”
Scottish Open first round schedule on Monday
Monday, 7 December
Morning (10am)
- Gary Thomson (a) v Nigel Bond [66]
- Ben Woollaston [32] v Amine Amiri [106]
- Mark Joyce [59] v Xu Si [77]
- Akani Songsermsawad [53] v Ian Burns [65]
- Alan McManus [44] v Xiao Guodong [35]
- Pang Junxu [108] v Ricky Walden [46]
- Stephen Maguire [9] v Zak Surety [113]
- Yan Bingtao [12] v Jak Jones [84]
Afternoon (1pm)
- Zhou Yuelong [25] v Peter Lines [91]
- Michael Holt [28] v Gerard Greene [72]
- Mark Selby [1] v Yuan Sijun [52]
- Gao Yang [99] v Duane Jones [82]
- Barry Pinches [73] v Jordan Brown [97]
- Ding Junhui [10] v Mark Davis [43]
- Iulian Boiko [120] v Joe O'Connor [49]
- Mark Allen [8] v Jimmy White [90]
- Steven Hallworth [111] v Brian Ochoiski (a)
- Liam Highfield [60] v Fan Zhengyi [118]
- David B Gilbert [13] v Matthew Stevens [33]
Afternoon (4.30pm)
- Louis Heathcote [68] v Si Jiahui [78]
- James Cahill [75] v Jamie Clarke [93]
- Anthony McGill [20] v Sam Craigie [55]
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [15] v Michael Collumb (a)
Evening (7pm)
- Jack Lisowski [16] v Oliver Lines [115]
- Sean Maddocks [119] v Brandon Sargeant [98]
- Liang Wenbo [30] v David Lilley [89]
- Andrew Higginson [57] v Luca Brecel [34]
- Kyren Wilson [5] v Simon Lichtenberg [109]
- Barry Hawkins [21] v Stuart Carrington [54]
- Chen Zifan [81] v Mark King [45]
- Dominic Dale [67] v Igor Figueiredo [74]
