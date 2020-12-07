Live comments from 12:45pm...

Judd Trump: I bottled it, simple as that

Judd Trump said that he “bottled it” after Neil Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against the world number one to win a third UK Championship title.

The 31-year-old Bristolian had looked odds on to seal the title as he set about the colours in the final frame but uncharacteristically missed a presentable – if not easy – final pink as the pressure ratcheted up at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes deep into the night.

The Australian would steal in to sink the pink and seal a third UK Championship success, leaving Trump to rue an opportunity missed.

“It was an epic battle really,” began Trump.

It is tough to take and I just bottled it in the end – simple as that. I had an easy brown to screw back but I tried to stun it just because I was under pressure and I ended up messing up. The pressure got to me, I would never miss from there normally. It was such a slog that I was just trying too hard.

“It probably made for good viewing but for me it was devastating.”

Scottish Open first round schedule on Monday

Monday, 7 December

Morning (10am)

Gary Thomson (a) v Nigel Bond [66]

Ben Woollaston [32] v Amine Amiri [106]

Mark Joyce [59] v Xu Si [77]

Akani Songsermsawad [53] v Ian Burns [65]

Alan McManus [44] v Xiao Guodong [35]

Pang Junxu [108] v Ricky Walden [46]

Stephen Maguire [9] v Zak Surety [113]

Yan Bingtao [12] v Jak Jones [84]

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong [25] v Peter Lines [91]

Michael Holt [28] v Gerard Greene [72]

Mark Selby [1] v Yuan Sijun [52]

Gao Yang [99] v Duane Jones [82]

Barry Pinches [73] v Jordan Brown [97]

Ding Junhui [10] v Mark Davis [43]

Iulian Boiko [120] v Joe O'Connor [49]

Mark Allen [8] v Jimmy White [90]

Steven Hallworth [111] v Brian Ochoiski (a)

Liam Highfield [60] v Fan Zhengyi [118]

David B Gilbert [13] v Matthew Stevens [33]

Afternoon (4.30pm)

Louis Heathcote [68] v Si Jiahui [78]

James Cahill [75] v Jamie Clarke [93]

Anthony McGill [20] v Sam Craigie [55]

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [15] v Michael Collumb (a)

Evening (7pm)

Jack Lisowski [16] v Oliver Lines [115]

Sean Maddocks [119] v Brandon Sargeant [98]

Liang Wenbo [30] v David Lilley [89]

Andrew Higginson [57] v Luca Brecel [34]

Kyren Wilson [5] v Simon Lichtenberg [109]

Barry Hawkins [21] v Stuart Carrington [54]

Chen Zifan [81] v Mark King [45]

Dominic Dale [67] v Igor Figueiredo [74]

HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

