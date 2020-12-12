SCOTTISH OPEN SEMI-FINAL SCHEDULE
Afternoon (1pm)
Scottish Open
O'Sullivan: 'It was embarrassing, I just wanted to get out of there'
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Li Hang
Evening (7pm)
- Mark Selby v Jamie Jones
What is the format?
All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.
HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING
The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.
We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.
Scottish Open
O'Sullivan ousts Ding in deciding frame to reach Scottish Open semis
Scottish Open
Furious O'Sullivan whacks table with cue after miss, has spat with referee