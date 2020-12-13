Today's action

Join us from 12.45pm for the first session of the Scottish Open final. This should be a belter.

SCOTTISH OPEN FINAL SCHEDULE

Afternoon (1pm)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Selby

Evening (7pm)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Selby

Recap: Selby wins through to the final

Jamie Jones was powerless to do anything about his defeat tonight; Mark Selby was simply brilliant. Three centuries and a 93 underpinned Selby's dominance and he was utterly ruthless when he got in the balls. Jones avoided being whitewashed, and can at least take comfort in reaching the last four of a ranking event as he wasn't even on the tour a year ago. Selby marches on to the final, and what a prospect it is. O'Sullivan, the world champion and greatest of all time, against Selby, the form horse after an excellent week and a man who has won his last ten ranking event finals in a row. The undercurrent? A residual tension from their epic World Championship semi-final in August.

Recap: O'Sullivan battles into Sunday's showpiece

Ronnie O'Sullivan fought back from 4-1 down to beat Li Hang 6-4 and secure his place in Sunday's Scottish Open final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Li produced some excellent, attacking snooker to craft a three-frame advantage but ran out of steam against the Rocket, who staged a remarkable comeback - on the back of runs of 84, 87, 93 and 59 - to progress to his 55th ranking event final. However, the 37-time ranking event winner felt his performance left a lot to be desired, telling Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio that he should never have won the match.

I’ll take a win all day long. I should never have won it. The cue action was not great today I was struggling. I couldn’t get any penetration through the ball.

“I was really trying to get any grip and I was losing the white quite a bit and I had to stay patient," added O'Sullivan.

O’Sullivan: I should never have won it

What is the format?

All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.

HOW TO WATCH THE SCOTTISH OPEN – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Scottish Open is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream ad-free bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

