Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: 'Magic, inch perfect!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan racks up a 127 clearance

Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan go through the gears and rattle off a clearance of 127 during his comeback win over Allan Taylor in the first round of the Scottish Open in Milton Keynes. The world champion's 4-2 victory sets up a second round meeting with China's Chang Bingyu.

00:02:06, 188 views, 2 hours ago