Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - Mark Selby: 'Great player' Ricky Walden getting back to his best

Ricky Walden has spent the last few years plagued by a back injury and has fallen down the rankings but after beating him via a final frame decider in the Scottish Open quarter-finals, Mark Selby believes the 38-year-old is getting back into the groove. Selby was also broadly happy with his performance in the win, which featured a spirited fightback from Walden.

