Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - Mark Selby on playing like Ronnie, and his Covid-disrupted day

Scottish Open 2020 - We heard from Mark Selby after his first-round win at the Scottish Open. Selby's match was delayed by the chaos over Covid testing and he discussed his difficulties with preparing. In a wide-ranging interview, Selby also discussed his infamous style and why he'd play like Ronnie O'Sullivan if he could.

00:12:54, 101 views, 12 hours ago