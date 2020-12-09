Defending champion Mark Selby was given a tough test by veteran Nigel Bond as he squeezed through to the third round of the Scottish Open, winning 4-2.

Selby opened with a strong first frame, with breaks of 63 and 70, but Bond levelled up courtesy of a run of 66.

And it looked like Bond was going to take a shock lead when he closed in on Selby's advantage in a lengthy third frame, playing some fine safety shots - but in the end the 37-year-old edged it.

But Bond stayed in touch when he won the fourth frame - almost as long as the previous one - with Selby handing over the momentum by missing a long red.

Selby opened the fifth frame with a long red that ran the whole length of the table, following it up with a fine black and proceeding to make a century break.

His potting was still somewhat errant in the final frame, but he did enough to take it 116-6, closing with a break of 82.

