Mark Selby wrapped up victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan to retain his Scottish Open title, defending his crown with an 9-3 win in Milton Keynes.
Selby had been dominant in the afternoon session, winning six of the eight frames and was quickly into his work in the evening too, recording a break of 78 after O'Sullivan missed a long red.
The six-time world champion returned to the table needing snookers but couldn't conjure any. Another missed red gave Selby the chance to clear the table.
Trailing by five frames, O'Sullivan needed a miraculous comeback to stop Selby from winning the two he needed to seal victory and a break of 62 helped him to his first frame of the evening. However, he was still struggling with his tip and kicks and cut a frustrated figure.
And, after the Rocket's break of 45 was curtailed by a miss in the 11th frame, Selby stepped in and produced 61, clearing up to the green. O'Sullivan got the green but a miss on the brown proved costly.
In the 12th frame, O'Sullivan compiled a 64 and was on for a maximum but a careless error let Selby come back to the table. And a clearance of 76 ensured he retained his title.
Defending champion Selby holds commanding 6-2 lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Scottish Open final in Milton Keynes as he bids for an 11th straight ranking event final triumph against his old foe.
It was a characteristically clinical display from Selby, who dismantled Jamie Jones 6-1 in the semis, and the 37-year-old was rarely troubled by the six-time defending world champion O'Sullivan as they head into the final's evening session.
Selby took the first frame with a break of 56, before the Rocket responded by rattling in a quick 72 to level the tie. But the Jester From Leicester continued to impress as he left the Rocket needing a snooker en route to registering his first ton.
Even when Selby potted the all-important pink in the fourth and then bounced the black up the table to go 3-1 up before the interval, O’Sullivan played on until referee Leo Scullion intervened.
O’Sullivan reduced the deficit with a brilliant 58 clearance to prevent the session from completely slipping away from his grasp, but Selby went on to edge further ahead with a hard-fought half century.
Selby, playing with confidence, motored on with an emphatic 77 clearance to set up a potentially decisive final frame in the afternoon session.
A subdued O'Sullivan was left bemused as he missed a crucial red in the eighth and Selby mopped up with a break of 90 to go three away from retaining the Scottish Open title.