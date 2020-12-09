Ronnie O'Sullivan took Chang Bingyu apart 4-1 to race into the third round of the Scottish Open.

Scottish Open Scottish Open 2020 LIVE - Ronnie O'Sullivan rockets past Chang 12 HOURS AGO

A focused O'Sullivan started in fine style, with a quick break of 134 to clear the table, and followed that up with a 78 in the third and a half-century in the final frame.

Chang put up more of a fight in the second but ultimately failed to capitalise on the errors that had opened up the opportunity to him.

But the 18-year-old got on the board in the fourth with a break of 81, as O'Sullivan opted not to return to the table.

The Rocket is now into the round of 32, where he will face either Chris Wakelin or Tian Pengfei.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan overcomes poor start to progress in style at Scottish Open YESTERDAY AT 20:12