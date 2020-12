Snooker

Scottish Open 2020: ‘Relief for O’Sullivan fans!’ - Mark Selby gives Ronnie O’Sullivan reprieve

After Ronnie O’Sullivan missed frame-ball red it looked like Mark Selby was going to steal in to put himself within one frame of victory. However, the Jester would make an uncharacteristic mistake and O’Sullivan would cut the arrears.

00:06:11, 910 views, 3 hours ago