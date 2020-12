Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals why he played on for snookers with just black left

Ronnie O’Sullivan revealed why he played on for snookers with just the black ball left on the table in frame four of his Scottish Open final against Mark Selby. The Rocket said he just wanted to get a bit of practice done with a player of Selby’s calibre.

