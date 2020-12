Snooker

Scottish Open 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan: The snooker gods were looking after me

Ronnie O’Sullivan made it through to a 55th career ranking event final after a 6-4 comeback win against Li Hang on Saturday. However, the world champion was far from happy with his performance, telling Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio that he should not have won the match. He will play the winner of Mark Selby and Jamie Jones in Sunday’s final.

